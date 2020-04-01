(The Center Square) – Inmates at Pennsylvania prisons have gone into quarantine after officials detected novel coronavirus at a facility last week in the hard-hit southeastern region of the state.
An inmate at the state correctional institution in Montgomery County tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, according to Department of Corrections Secretary John Wetzel. He enacted the policy the same day, saying that inmates will eat in their cells and only come out for video chats, phone calls and visits to the law library.
Wetzel oversees 25 state prisons that house more than 44,000 inmates. Staff will implement social distancing policies when moving inmates out of their cells, he said.
"Quarantining the entire system is in the best interest of our employees and our inmates," he said. "This is essentially forced social distancing. We must take this step to contain the virus to one facility and to keep it from spreading throughout the system. I don't want to wait until we have several cases in our system to act. We're taking this proactive measure now.”
Criminal reform advocates pushed the state to prioritize the release of certain inmates in order to limit the virus’s impact inside correctional facilities. Reggie Shuford, executive director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Pennsylvania, said the pandemic would wreak havoc on the inmate population.
“People in Pennsylvania’s prisons are particularly vulnerable to the spread of the coronavirus because so many people are housed so close together,” he said. “We know that people who are elderly and those who have health complications are the most susceptible. If the governor and other state officials don’t move quickly to get people out of prison, this pandemic could turn into a catastrophe inside prison walls.”
Shuford joined leaders from the Abolitionist Law Center and Amistad Law Project in a plea to Gov. Tom Wolf, Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, Pennsylvania Parole Board Chairman Theodore Johnson and Wetzel to release inmates who have served their minimum sentences, demonstrated good conduct and rehabilitation or otherwise determined to be low risk.
“We urgently need to reduce the prison population so we can stop the virus from becoming widespread among large, clustered populations of people,” said Kris Henderson, executive director of Amistad Law Project. “Not only does COVID-19 pose a threat to incarcerated people and staff in Pennsylvania’s prisons, but, if the prisons become local epicenters of infection, they will endanger the local communities to which they are connected.”
The department said it’s been working to reduce the overall population by “maximizing” releases when possible. New inmates will also be held at SCI-Retreat in Luzerne County for 14 days before entering the rest of the system, Wetzel said.
“We realize this is an inconvenience for staff and the inmates, but again, we are doing this to protect everyone's well-being," he said.
The Department of Health reported an additional 756 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the state’s total to 4,843. There have been 63 deaths during the outbreak in the state.