(The Center Square) – Hunters in Pennsylvania can now carry their hunting license digitally instead of using a paper license.
Hunters can log in to their profile on HuntFishPA, the new system that issues digital licenses, and download a PDF copy of their previously purchased 2021-22 license and permit. In the future, anyone who purchases a license will be emailed a PDF version of the license to use.
Earlier in the year, the Pennsylvania Game Commission authorized hunters and trappers to use digital licenses and permits but paper harvest tags are still required.
“The ability to issue digital licenses is just one advantage offered by the new HuntFishPA system,” Deana Vance, director of the Game Commission’s Bureau of Automated Technology Services, said in a news release. “Downloading your digital licenses and permits to your mobile device guarantees you’ll never leave them at home. It’s a convenient option that’s available to hunters in the seasons that are about to begin.”