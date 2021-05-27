(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania House Speaker Bryan Cutler, R-Lancaster, has introduced legislation that would establish a Pennsylvania Bureau of Election Audits under the office of the state’s Auditor General.
House Bill 1482 was referred to the House State Government Committee this week for consideration.
The bureau would be required to conduct result-confirming audits of each election in the Commonwealth by the third Friday following the election.
The audits would examine processes and results, including equipment, absentee and mail-in ballots, performance audits of election systems at least every five years, and any other audit deemed necessary by the bureau to ensure public trust in election outcomes. Previous elections would not be reviewed by the bureau.
Approximately $3.1 million of the state’s budget would be appropriated to fund the bureau, according to a news release from Cutler's office.
“Pennsylvanians rightly deserve and expect elections to be secure and accurate,” Cutler said in the news release. “An investment that ensures the public’s trust in our electoral process is worth every penny.”
The topic of election security has been a fraught one since supporters of former President Donald Trump claimed that the November 2020 election was rife with fraud. While no evidence of widespread fraud has emerged, Pennsylvania Republican lawmakers say that their inquiries into the matter have turned up flaws in the state's electoral processes.
Pennsylvania elections officials are adamant that the 2020 election was the most secure vote in the state's history.
Cutler received criticism in the aftermath of the election for refusing to call the House of Representatives to meet, in the waning days of its 2019-20 session, to consider challenges to the legitimacy of the vote count and possibly overturn Pennsylvania's result in favor of Trump. Cutler and other Republican legislative leaders were adamant throughout the fall that they would not consider overturning the election.