(The Center Square) - Republicans in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives elected new leadership Monday after Speaker Mike Turzai departed for the private sector last week.
Majority Leader Bryan Cutler, R-Lancaster, won unanimous support to replace Turzai as the next speaker. The last time a Lancaster County legislator held the prestigious title was in 1929.
“My entire mission in public service has been to give back to the community that gave so much to me and my family,” he said. “Carrying the voices of the 100th district has been the honor of my life, and I will continue to carry the values and lessons my community gave to me in my new role.”
Cutler was elected to office in 2007 and worked his way up the leadership ladder from majority whip to leader in less than a decade. Before joining the General Assembly, Cutler worked as an X-ray technician and lawyer.
“As we each carry the torch for the next generation, let me be the first to pledge to you what I hope you will pledge with me,” Cutler said on the floor Monday. “First, let us treat each other, other elected leaders, and our constituents, with respect. Second, let us not ask someone else to do something that we ourselves would not do. And finally, when our term of service is concluded, let us leave things better than the way we found them. And let us do our work together.”
Taking Cutler’s place as head of the chamber’s Republican Caucus is former whip Rep. Kerry Benninghoff, R-Centre. Rep. Donna Oberlander, R-Clarion, will assume Benninghoff’s post as majority whip.
Senate Majority Leader Jake Corman, R-Centre, congratulated his fellow Centre County legislator on his new post. It’s the first time in legislative history that leaders in both chambers hail from the same district.
“Kerry’s story is one of hard work and dedication that includes overcoming hardship to achieve great things,” he said. “Over the years, Kerry has worked to build relationships with his colleagues. As a result, they respect his leadership and ability to move Pennsylvania forward – just as I do.”