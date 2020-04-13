(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania hospitals asked the state for more relief on Monday as financial obligations loom, saying that Gov. Tom Wolf’s $450 million loan program – while well-intentioned – falls short of what health care systems need to weather the pandemic.
“A loan, capped at a relatively modest amount, falls dramatically short of what is needed to shore up the hospital community’s short- and long-term solvency,” said Andy Carter, CEO of the Hospital and Healthsystem Association of Pennsylvania (HAP).
HAP represents more than 240 facilities across the state. Carter said all of them face a 40 percent revenue shortage in the first quarter alone – a figure that will grow as more elective and nonemergent care is canceled to make room for a surge of COVID-19 patients. More than 24,000 residents have tested positive for the virus as of Monday and 524 have died, according to the Department of Health.
“Hospitals cannot meet the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic if they are forced into a financial crisis,” Carter said. “We need Governor Wolf and the General Assembly to work with us and to be thinking of the sustainability of all Pennsylvania hospitals today and well after this pandemic.”
HAP asked the administration to cover upcoming Quality Care Assessment payments totaling $500 million that will come due for hospitals in May and June. The payments cover quarterly reviews of hospitals based on net patient revenues that were completed in the second half of 2019.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has already taxed Pennsylvania’s hospitals, and now the upcoming assessment payments will only exacerbate a developing financial crisis,” Carter said. ”We immediately need the state to work with us and cover these payments so hospitals can fight COVID-19 today and carry out the mission of providing care for patients tomorrow.”
On top of the assessment payments, HAP wants the administration to establish a $1.5 billion Health Care Coronavirus Emergency Response Fund to support workers on the front lines. Accelerated payments from commercial insurers and a 20 percent Medicaid rate increase for COVID-19 treatments would also help, Carter said.
Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said Monday the state was not considering any more assistance programs for hospitals beyond the special loans announced last week. The program offers $10 million loans with an interest rate of 0.5 percent to help cover costs amid dwindling revenues.
Levine said multiple rounds of federal aid were also on the way.