(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania health officials said Wednesday sustained community transmission of the novel coronavirus appears likely as the state’s confirmed cases rise to 16.
Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine told reporters her department supports actions from businesses and universities to suspend in-person classes and meetings, but stopped short of mandating everyone else – from public schools to sporting arenas – to follow suit.
“While we have not reached confirmed community spread, these mitigation measures can help slow the progression of COVID-19, and they are steps we are seriously considering,” she said. “If we see sustained community spread, things could change.”
The department said it tested 173 residents for the virus so far, resulting in 16 positives – two of which the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reaffirmed. Levine said the agency requires states send their positive test samples in for confirmation. Some 100 tests returned negative results and 57 more are pending.
Three of the latest cases were identified in Bucks and Montgomery counties, where affected residents remain at home in isolation. A fourth patient, also in Montgomery County, is hospitalized, Levine said.
The department’s daily update – initially scheduled for noon – was meant to include legislative leaders as both chambers and Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration brainstorm policy responses to the virus.
Mike Straub, spokesperson for the House Republican Caucus, said Wednesday officials pushed the news conference back in order to attend to more “pressing” issues with the outbreak. He couldn’t elaborate on what sort of bills were under consideration as part of their response, but said the caucus remains in communication with the department and the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency.
“Discussions about a legislative response directly related to coronavirus is happening as we speak, just what bills are finally considered is still to be determined,” he said. “As we stated in a release last week, we are prepared to adjust state resources as necessary to address any COVID-19 related effects.
“Just what that package looks like is an evolving process as the challenge we are facing continues to develop,” he added.
Levine said the CDC also awarded Pennsylvania $16.9 million for combating the virus’s spread. The money will support state, county and local mitigation efforts, laboratories, software and outreach to long-term living facilities to ensure infection control standards are up to par.
Most recent CDC data confirms 938 cases of COVID-19 across the country, with 29 deaths. Some 38 states and the District of Columbia have reported positive tests, so far.