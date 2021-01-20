(The Center Square) – Residents now included in Pennsylvania’s expanded first phase of its COVID-19 immunization plan can find available providers through an interactive map on the Department of Health website.
The department said last week that it will soon vaccinate residents age 65 or older or those with preexisting health conditions – from cancer to heart disease to pregnancy, obesity and chronic smokers – beginning this week as part of Phase 1A.
“These people are more likely to get sick from COVID-19 and more likely to die,” said Cindy Findley, the department’s deputy secretary for health promotion and disease prevention. “If we can get them vaccinated, we can save lives."
Last week, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention revised its guidance about who states should prioritize or the initial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. Now, Findley said, the change expands that pool in Pennsylvania to about 3.5 million residents.
As of Tuesday, roughly 341,000 had received the first dose and another 68,500 were fully vaccinated.
Findley said residents can use the department's new website tool to determine their eligibility, find available providers and locate contact information to schedule an appointment.