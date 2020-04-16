(The Center Square) - Pennsylvania’s top health official signed an order Wednesday mandating both essential employees and customers that patronize life sustaining businesses must wear face masks.
Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said the order will further protect workers and the public from the spread of COVID-19, which has killed more than 600 residents and sickened 26,000 others.
“This order will ensure continuity across all life-sustaining businesses and will further our efforts to protect the health and safety of all Pennsylvanians,” she said. “Together, we can all help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.”
The order stipulates that employers must provide face masks for their workers and stagger shifts to prevent gatherings of people entering or exiting the premises at once. Meetings must remain virtual, employees and customers must maintain six feet distance at all times and nonessential visitors must be banned, the order continues.
“This order provides critical protections for the workers needed to run and operate these life-sustaining establishments,” Gov. Tom Wolf said. “Businesses across the state have already begun to implement many of these protocols on their own, and we applaud their efforts to protect employees and customers.”