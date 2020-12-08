The number of daily coronavirus cases per million people in Pennsylvania stood at 531 as of Nov. 30, the 25th highest rate among the 50 states and the District of Columbia, according to a new analysis from the Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF).
The total number of cases recorded in the state was 360,944, according to the Kaiser data, and the number of cumulative deaths in Pennsylvania stood at 10,297.
Controlling the virus spread requires the federal government and the states to take strong actions, including the implementation of social distancing measures, reducing barriers to COVID-19 testing and ensuring adequate treatment capacity, according to the KFF analysis.
The KFF data includes tracking information on which states have imposed behavioral restrictions after recent spikes in cases, including capacity limits on gatherings, travel restrictions and more constraints on bars and restaurants.
The foundation is a nonprofit group that partners with news organizations and examines national health issues, as well as the nation’s advocacy positions on the global health stage.
COVID-19 Case Data, State by State, as of Nov. 30
|Rank (Cases per Capita)
|State
|Cumulative Cases
|Daily Cases (7-Day Rolling Average)
|Daily Cases Per Million Population
|% Change in Cases Over 14 Days
|Cumulative Deaths
|1
|North Dakota
|78,658
|854
|1,120
|-37.0%
|926
|2
|South Dakota
|79,900
|976
|1,104
|-31.5%
|943
|3
|Minnesota
|312,969
|6,116
|1,084
|0.2%
|3,637
|4
|Wyoming
|32,489
|617
|1,066
|-16.7%
|215
|5
|New Mexico
|95,417
|1,932
|921
|45.1%
|1,540
|6
|Nebraska
|126,466
|1,772
|916
|-12.6%
|989
|7
|Kansas
|155,500
|2,631
|903
|42.3%
|1,529
|8
|Alaska
|32,065
|613
|838
|7.6%
|121
|9
|Montana
|61,801
|874
|818
|-18.2%
|671
|10
|Indiana
|333,312
|5,422
|805
|-7.9%
|5,685
|11
|Wisconsin
|409,054
|4,688
|805
|-31.7
|3,487
|12
|Rhode Island
|53,954
|850
|803
|15.6%
|1,346
|13
|Nevada
|150,527
|2,377
|772
|63.8%
|2,136
|14
|Iowa
|228,690
|2,432
|771
|-46.0%
|2,399
|15
|Ohio
|414,432
|9,002
|770
|31.7%
|6,399
|16
|Oklahoma
|195,545
|3,031
|766
|18.7%
|1,736
|17
|Colorado
|228,772
|4,310
|748
|-7.0%
|3,003
|18
|Utah
|193,809
|2,376
|741
|-21.5%
|868
|19
|Illinois
|720,114
|9,117
|719
|-25.5%
|12,882
|20
|Idaho
|100,484
|1,262
|706
|-4.9%
|920
|21
|Michigan
|378,152
|7,019
|703
|5.2%
|9,467
|22
|Kentucky
|176,925
|2,689
|602
|12.4%
|1,896
|23
|Missouri
|302,409
|3,614
|589
|-20.1%
|3,850
|24
|Tennessee
|366,518
|3,720
|545
|-10.5%
|4,554
|25
|Pennsylvania
|360,944
|6,798
|531
|41.3%
|10,297
|26
|Arkansas
|156,247
|1,582
|524
|-0.9%
|2,470
|27
|West Virginia
|46,997
|931
|520
|24.1%
|729
|28
|Arizona
|325,995
|3,761
|517
|62.8%
|6,634
|29
|Delaware
|35,251
|492
|505
|56.5%
|770
|30
|New Jersey
|334,114
|4,015
|452
|13.9%
|16,978
|31
|Connecticut
|112,581
|1,587
|445
|5.6%
|4,961
|32
|Alabama
|247,229
|2,103
|429
|11.9%
|3,577
|33
|Mississippi
|151,785
|1,229
|413
|12.9%
|3,806
|34
|Washington
|162,700
|3,063
|402
|68.7%
|2,703
|35
|Massachusetts
|224,964
|2,588
|375
|7.3%
|10,722
|36
|Louisiana
|232,245
|1,722
|370
|4.5%
|6,407
|37
|California
|1,215,455
|14,419
|365
|70.0%
|19,151
|38
|Florida
|992,660
|7,749
|361
|31.3%
|18,500
|39
|Texas
|1,225,118
|10,227
|353
|2.1%
|21,843
|40
|North Carolina
|361,778
|3,572
|341
|32.3%
|5,240
|41
|Maryland
|196,447
|2,044
|338
|19.9%
|4,625
|42
|New York
|641,161
|6,421
|330
|44.2%
|34,561
|43
|Virginia
|235,942
|2,592
|304
|85.4%
|4,058
|44
|Oregon
|74,119
|1,278
|303
|39.1%
|905
|45
|New Hampshire
|20,516
|411
|302
|31.2%
|526
|46
|Georgia
|469,516
|2,912
|274
|7.7%
|9,442
|47
|South Carolina
|216,129
|1,405
|273
|0.2%
|4,353
|48
|District of Columbia
|21,448
|185
|263
|32.9%
|680
|49
|Maine
|11,508
|164
|122
|-8.2%
|191
|50
|Vermont
|4,100
|67
|108
|-5.2%
|67
|51
|Hawaii
|18,138
|94
|66
|12.9%
|244
Source: Kaiser Family Foundation