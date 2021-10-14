(The Center Square) – Workforce development boards in Pennsylvania are being urged to apply for grant funding to connect with businesses and schools and work together to create a trained group of workers for in-demand technical jobs.
The $3.3 million in new business-education Partnership funding is intended to increase awareness of in-demand technical careers and provide career-related opportunities through soft-skills development, internships, workplace shadowing and career mentoring.
"Last year the commonwealth funded Business-Education Partnership grant activities to serve more than 35,000 individuals across Pennsylvania," Department of Labor & Industry Secretary Jennifer Berrier said in a news release. "These partnerships benefit employers by educating tomorrow's workforce about the career and technical education job opportunities that exist and provide students with a solid first-work experience that puts them squarely on the path to future success."
The grant money is fully funded through the federal Workforce Innovation and Opportunities Act.