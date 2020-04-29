(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf vetoed a bill on Wednesday that would have expanded telemedicine access, drawing the ire of the Republican majorities in the House and Senate.
“For years, I have fought for more efficient access and better health care of Pennsylvanians,” said Sen. Elder Vogel, R-Beaver, who has sponsored the legislation in three separate sessions. “It’s disappointing that our rural families continue to face hours of travel to receive medical care instead of having access to a medical professional whenever and wherever it is needed.”
Wolf rejected Senate Bill 857 over a provision contained within that prohibits access to mifepristone, a medication used to induce abortions. He also said the bill doesn’t require insurance companies to reimburse health care providers for telemedicine visits at the same rate as in-person appointments.
“I supported a prior printer's number of the bill, but as amended in the House of Representatives, this legislation arbitrarily restricts the use of telemedicine for certain doctor-patient interactions,” he said in his veto message. “As amended, this bill interferes with women's health care and the crucial decision-making between patients and their physicians.”
Senate Majority Leader Jake Corman, R-Centre, acknowledged the controversial amendment – approved by the House in October – had stalled the bill’s progress in recent months. Unable to “find middle ground” and in the face of the coronavirus pandemic, Senate Republicans voted the bill through anyway – well aware of its likely veto, Corman said.
Still, he argued Wolf’s decision represents a “partisan falsehood,” noting that the provision also bans access to about 60 other drugs on the Food and Drug Administration’s Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy (REMS) list.
“In bending to his political interests, the governor is denying access to medical care, increasing the cost of healthcare and decreasing the quality of life in our communities,” Corman said. “This bill embraced federal guidelines for prescribing medications. The bill changed nothing about how healthcare was being offered through an in-person visit. To use that as an excuse to the veto the bill is just a partisan falsehood.”
House Majority Leader Bryan Cutler, R-Lancaster, accused Wolf of “playing politics” during the pandemic “over an issue that does not exist.”
“The fact is simple, Senate Bill 857 does nothing to impact existing access to abortions in Pennsylvania because it codifies existing FDA regulations,” he said. "The legislation does ensure dozens of medications, which can have significant side effects, are prescribed or delivered in person as required by federal law. Abortion medications are not singled out, and there is no change to a doctor’s ability to prescribe any of the medications on the federal list referenced in the bill.”