(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf told reporters on Thursday his administration recommends no high school sports resume until 2021.
The news comes one week after the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Association (PIAA) released guidelines for altered starting schedules, with football heat acclimatization beginning on Monday and other practices set to resume Aug. 17.
“Anytime we get together for any reason, that's a problem because it makes it easier for that virus to spread,” Wolf said. “So the guidance from us, the recommendation is, that we don't do any sports until January 1.”
The recommendation leaves it up to the association to decide whether those guidelines will be rescinded. The board will meet Friday to review its options and release an updated statement at that time.
“We are tremendously disappointed in this decision,” the organization said via Twitter on Thursday afternoon. “Our member schools have worked diligently to develop health and safety plans to allow students the safe return to interscholastic athletics.”
PIAA Associate Executive Director Melissa Mertz told the Pittsburgh Tribune that a phone call with the administration to encourage Wolf to reconsider was “unsuccessful.”