(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania lawmakers voted on a resolution that ends the state’s COVID-19 disaster declaration, but Gov. Tom Wolf says he won’t approve it.
Whether that even matters remains a subject of intense debate among the Legislature’s conservative majority – who say state precedent backs their authority to terminate the order – and the Democrats who stand behind the administration’s continued pandemic mitigation efforts, in part addressed through the ongoing declaration.
“The original disaster declaration gave us time to learn about the virus and how to fight it,” said Senate Majority Leader Jake Corman, R-Centre. “With this information in hand, we can now safely and responsibly move forward and make informed decisions together without the need for a state of emergency.”
Wolf says Article III, Section 9 of the state constitution spells out that any resolution must first receive his approval or disapproval before action is taken. If he rejects the proposal, the Legislature must override his decision with a two-thirds majority vote – something neither chamber could pull off given the partisan nature of the resolution itself.
Besides, the administration said, canceling the declaration jeopardizes critical federal disaster aid that has helped sustain volunteer fire departments and nursing homes, among other benefits. In a letter to the General Assembly, Wolf said terminating the order – first signed March 6 and renewed June 3 – would impede the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency’s ability to pool resources and procure supplies or fund enhanced contact tracing and testing.
Further, all the temporary measures enacted to confront the initial wave of the virus – from suspending professional license requirements for health care workers to expanding unemployment benefits to halting evictions and foreclosures – would expire with the declaration’s end.
“Passage of House Resolution 836, and the resulting premature termination of the Proclamation of Disaster Emergency for the COVID-19 pandemic, will be disastrous for the Commonwealth,” Wolf said in the letter. “It will potentially undo all the progress made to combat the spread of COVID-19 and to save the lives of Pennsylvanians.”
Republicans disagree with Wolf’s interpretation of access to aid, noting that communities receive federal support for natural disasters long after the emergency declaration has been lifted. Terminating the order could strip Wolf of his temporary powers to restrict economic activity and interstate travel via his phased economic reopening plan – something Republicans argue is no longer necessary and is deepening the unemployment crisis.
“Everyone across this commonwealth agreed in the beginning to flatten that curve we would all take drastic steps,” said Sen. Scott Martin, R-Lancaster. “Everyone bought into that, but over time inconsistencies and favoritism started to rear its head. I’m sorry, but I was not elected to work for the executive branch of Pennsylvania.”
Martin said even in the green phase – the least restrictive stage of Wolf’s plan – many popular and lucrative businesses across the state will “cease to exist,” from the Sight and Sound musical theater to the Pennsylvania Renaissance Fair to the Dutch Wonderland amusement park, among many others.
Democrats pushed back, at times excoriating the resolution as a “waste of time” and “pointless,” given the governor’s promise to veto it when it reaches his desk – or his ability to immediately issue a new order.
“If you do it wrong and open up too fast, then you are threatened with another wave,” said Sen. Vincent Hughes, D-Philadelphia. “I don’t think we want to do that.”
Senate Minority Leader Jay Costa, D-Allegheny, further argued that even if the Legislature could end the disaster declaration, it is Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine who controls the public mitigation efforts that mandate business closures and restricted travel. Therefore, the resolution fails to accomplish the majority party’s ultimate goal.
“So the secretary of health has the authority to execute the order that is now in place with respect to opening our businesses, and that, ladies and gentlemen, I would submit to you is what controls that aspect of it, not the declaration," he said.
Levine, for her part, maintains that the state’s aggressive and early action prevented untold deaths across the state. As of Tuesday, more than 76,000 cases of COVID-19 have been identified since March 6. Of those, more than 6,000 residents have died and about 70 percent have recovered.
While new case rates have fallen to fewer than 500 a day from the state’s peak of more than 2,000 in early April, public health officials warn pulling back on mitigation efforts too soon could trigger a second, deadlier wave.
While Wolf and Democrats side with this line of thinking, Republicans argue the virus has become more of an issue for nursing homes and personal care facilities and want to give residents the choice on how and when to isolate themselves.
“People need to have the freedom to return to normalcy and decide for themselves the level of engagement with society that they are comfortable doing,” said Sen. Joe Scarnati, R-Jefferson. “We have educated ourselves. The public has guidelines. Our employers have guidelines. It is time to allow people the freedom to decide for themselves – to control their actions and decisions.”