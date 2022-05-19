(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania's Republican U.S. Senate primary remains unsettled two mornings after Election Day, with thousands of votes to be counted and less than 1,500 separating the two leaders.
A run-off is forecast, per state law for decisions with 0.5% or less difference.
According to the unofficial update Thursday morning, Dr. Mehmet Oz led David McCormick by 1,217 votes among more than 1.3 million cast in a seven-candidate field. That's 31.23% to 31.14% for the celebrity heart surgeon backed by former President Donald Trump against the former hedge fund manager.
Published reports late Wednesday said about 105,000 mailed ballots are yet to be counted, though their origin from Democrats or Republicans was not known.
The seat held by retiring Republican Pat Toomey will be contested in November against Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, who easily won his Democratic primary on Tuesday.