A Pennsylvania law firm dropped its legal challenge against an Allentown teachers’ union over a controversial policy that used school district funds to compensate the organization’s top officials.
David Osborne, president and general counsel for the Fairness Center, which brought the lawsuit, said his clients felt that intervening administrative actions to revoke pension credits from two educators who left their classrooms to serve full-time as union presidents in Allentown School District appropriately resolved the concerns raised in their initial complaint.
“This was a game changing case that achieved our clients’ goals,” Osborne said. “Not only did our clients end ghost teaching in Allentown – they prompted many other school districts and PSERS [Public School Employee Retirement System] to review and reform this practice, also known as ‘release time,’ which exists elsewhere in the public sector in Pennsylvania and across the country.”
In 2016, Osborne filed a lawsuit in Commonwealth Court on behalf of former Allentown School Board member Scott Armstrong, district resident Steven Ramos and public school teacher James Williams that challenged the “full time release” clause contained within the collective bargaining agreement between the Allentown Education Association (AEA) and the school district.
The clause stipulated that district employees serving the union full-time would retain their salaries and benefits. The lawsuit claims that AEA President Debra Tretter left the classroom in 2009, but still collected over $555,000 in taxpayer-funded wages, $76,000 in pension contributions and $134,00 in benefits from the district. Her predecessor, Melvin Riddick, likewise received $512,000 in wages and $22,000 in pension contributions over an eight-year period.
Osborne said the widespread practice dates back to at least 1990 and continued in Allentown – and elsewhere across the state – despite mounting fiscal challenges within the district that led to 362 teacher layoffs between 2011 and 2014.
The complaint, however, prompted PSERS to revoke more than $100,000 in pension credits for both Tretter and Riddick, whom appealed the decision, citing “significant undue hardship.”
PSERS spokesperson Steve Esack confirmed Wednesday that the board revoked the credits in accordance with state law that requires unions to reimburse school districts for compensation paid to its full-time leaders. The Allentown School District and its union amended the full time release policy in 2017 to require reimbursement beginning with the 2015-16 school year. Districts across the state, including in Erie and Lancaster, followed suit.
Osborne said Tretter and Riddick dropped their appeals in December and February, respectively, after the Pennsylvania State Education Association (PSEA) purchased annuities to cover their lost retirement savings.
"After the litigation was filed, the Allentown Education Association corrected the problem, and both the Allentown Education Association and Allentown School District are following the law with regard to release time for the local union president," said PSEA spokesperson Chris Lilienthal.
Armstrong said Wednesday he's happy that the case resulted in these contractual changes.
“We shouldn’t be paying teachers not to teach,” he said. “I’m pleased that this lawsuit succeeded in ending ghost teaching as we know it in Allentown and in protecting the public pension system. School district resources should be used for one thing: educating kids. They should not be used as handouts to private organizations like unions.”