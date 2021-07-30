(The Center Square) – During their quarterly business review, the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission gave preliminary approval for a proposed single opening day for trout season, to begin in 2022.
The proposal would create a standard single, statewide opening day of trout season on the first Saturday of April each year, resulting in an earlier and longer trout season for most anglers.
The new rule would require amendments to several sections of the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Code and several regulations that reference opening day dates.
"The past two seasons, more anglers enjoyed trout fishing than we have seen in decades," Tim Schaeffer, PFBC executive director, said in a statement. "Out of necessity because of public safety concerns, we consolidated into a single, statewide opening day. While challenging for Pennsylvania anglers and the Commission, the last two years provided an unprecedented opportunity to examine the best way to deliver the opening day experience."