(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania first lady Frances Wolf hosted the first in a series of virtual talks this week that focus on the challenges women face when leaving prison.
Women In Reentry: An Overview included a panel of formerly incarcerated women, corrections professionals, reentry experts and advocates who discussed how needs are being met and how the justice system can improve to better support reentry.
“For years we have been treating individuals returning home from prison the same,” said Marsha Curry-Nixon, Founder and Executive Director of Amiracle4Sure. “However, through experience and challenges, we realize that there is a need for gender specific services, particularly for women.”
The Department of Corrections (DOC) reported that of the approximately 2,000 women in Pennsylvania’s state correctional institutions, 67% are serving sentences of five years or less, and 90% will eventually be eligible for parole. More than half of women behind bars have a history of drug abuse, and 66% have a history of mental health issues.
“It is an opportunity to raise awareness of what these women are up against, highlight the incredible advocacy that is taking place, and talk about what can be done better, so that we – government officials, service providers and community members – can ensure we are responding to the needs of Pennsylvania’s women,” Wolf said.
Prisons are now required to have new staff complete the Women Offenders in PA Corrections training to educate staff on how to interact with the female population, the department said. Seeking Safety is another program offered by the DOC to help address gender-specific PTSD and substance abuse. The DOC is also working on developing a new assessment tool that helps to reduce female bias causing women to be “over classified.”
Subsequent conversations in this series will also focus on women’s reentry, specifically mental health, housing, family reunification, and employment.
The first virtual talk can be viewed on the One Lens Facebook page or PAcast.