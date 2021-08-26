(The Center Square) – The Pennsylvania Department of Banking and Securities has partnered with Penn State Extension to provide free online programs to help farmers plan for retirement.
Two online webinars offer farmers information on investment strategies, fraud awareness, planning, budgeting and saving for the future. A third presentation will be offered by an estate planning professional.
“If Pennsylvania’s farmers don’t have a retirement or transition plan, Pennsylvania doesn’t have a reliable food system,” Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding said in a news release. “This is an invaluable opportunity that will help to ensure the continued success of Pennsylvania’s farms, and therefore success for all of Pennsylvania.”
The programs are open to the public and are recorded for viewers to watch after the live sessions.
“As Extension Educators, Sam Gehrett and I saw the need for farmers to plan their retirement as early as possible,” Annie Miller of the Penn State Extension said in the news release. “Farmers can take advantage of all the resources available to them, and we are delighted to work with the Commonwealth of PA to bring all available resources to their attention.”