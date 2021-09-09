(The Center Square) – With the nation’s continued demand for organic produce, Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding encouraged Pennsylvania farmers to take advantage of grants through the PA Farm Bill's $1 million Farm Vitality Grant Program for organic transition planning assistance.
Farmers can apply for up to $7,500 in grants to support a variety of planning services and projects for farms from generational transition planning to organic transition planning assistance.
Since 2012, the market value of Pennsylvania’s organic produce skyrocketed from $78 to $742 million, and the sales per organic farm increased from $131,000 to $675,000.
"Over the past year while the desire for local and to know where your food comes from grew, the demand for organic increased more than ever," Redding said in a news release. "Our mission has always been to help grow opportunities and remove barriers for the industry, which is what the Pennsylvania Farm Bill allows us to achieve. If you want to tap into the opportunity and new markets brought by organic, apply for a Farm Vitality Grant."