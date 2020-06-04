(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf said Thursday the state must help restore trust between law enforcement and the communities they serve as protests against police brutality and systemic racism stretch into day six across the country.
“This is an issue that extends throughout the way we live,” he said. “We can no longer afford to have two Pennsylvanias – two Americas.”
Wolf’s comments came a day after he marched with protesters through the streets of Harrisburg to condemn the police killing of 46-year-old George Floyd in Minneapolis on Memorial Day.
Floyd died after three officers knelt on his neck and back for nearly nine minutes, despite his insistence that he could not breathe. When he lost consciousness, none of the officers – including a fourth standing by – offered any medical assistance. All four have since been fired and charged in connection with his death.
“If you can take justice away from somebody, you take it away from anybody,” Wolf said. “If you can take an equal opportunity from somebody, you can take it from everybody. Unfairness is pernicious and can extend like a cancer that we can’t stop.”
As its first steps, the administration will hire a deputy inspector general to “deter, detect, prevent and eradicate fraud, waste, abuse and misconduct” within law enforcement agencies. A state Law Enforcement Commission will also review allegations of misconduct. Wolf also directed all police departments to review training and education and enhance support for officers’ mental health and well-being.
“We’ve addressed criminal justice reform on a bipartisan basis, and that’s what we’ll need to fix these long-standing inequities,” he said. “And as we go forward, we need to address the looming, systemic failings that have created this situation.”
Wolf said he would also consider legislation that improves access to police body camera footage, interdepartmental hiring reform and PTSD evaluations.
While some of his initiatives will take place through executive order, Wolf conceded he will need support from the Republican controlled Legislature and police unions to implement other reforms.
The Pennsylvania State Troopers Association said, however, Wolf’s actions and words offend the officers he says he supports.
“What happened to George Floyd was horrific and wrong. There isn’t a single state trooper who disagrees,” said PSTA President David Kennedy. “But what Gov. Wolf is saying today is Pennsylvania State Police, and law enforcement in our commonwealth, are no better than those charged with Mr. Floyd’s death.”
“This was clear when he ignored his own order and marched in Harrisburg this week during a pandemic with people holding signs that read ‘blue lives murder,’” Kennedy added.
Wolf said he doesn’t condone the message behind the sign.
“This is not an effort to point a finger. It’s an effort to build trust,” he said. “I think what happened in Minneapolis and what they were protesting in Pennsylvania is the sense of two Pennsylvanias. None of us, white or black, can afford to live with others are denied adequate resources like education, housing or health care or what we need to lead good lives.”