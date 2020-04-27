(The Center Square) – The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board expanded curbside service to the majority of its retail locations on Monday after customers overwhelmed the phone lines at more than 100 stores involved in the initial rollout last week.
Chairman Tim Holden said 565 liquor stores will take phone orders for curbside pick up between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. daily, excluding Sundays. He said some locations may operate on a more limited schedule and all will fulfill 50 to 100 phone orders on a first come, first served basis.
“We acknowledge that Pennsylvanians are frustrated with busy signals and want broader access to wine and spirits, so after learning from our experiences this past week, we’ve made improvements to process orders faster, expand the hours we take orders by phone, and be more flexible in scheduling pickups, even the same day, if pickup appointments are available,” he said.
The PLCB said its curbside service generated more than $3.4 million in sales during its first four days of operation last week. Combined online and curbside sales completed between April 1 and April 23 have exceeded $7.1 million – a 42 percent increase over total sales recorded in the 2018-19 fiscal year.
“We’re making strides in expanding service to Fine Wine & Good Spirits customers, and we hope that adding hundreds more locations for curbside pickup will help us get through this surge of demand for wine and spirits,” Holden said. “Once again, we ask customers to remain patient, and we’re hopeful that the more e-commerce and curbside pickup orders we can process, over time, the better we’ll be able to serve more and more Pennsylvanians through this pandemic.”
Gov. Tom Wolf shuttered the state’s 600 liquor stores March 17 as the pandemic worsened. As of Monday, the Department of Health has confirmed more than 42,000 cases of COVID-19 and nearly 1,600 deaths.
In the weeks since the shutdown order, the administration has walked back the mandatory closure and reopened retail stores and more than 100 fulfillment centers to process online and phone sales. All stores will remain closed to the public, the PLCB said.