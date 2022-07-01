(The Center Square) – Environmental groups are suing to stop federal leases on public lands for oil and gas development, but the lawsuit would have a muted impact in Pennsylvania.
President Joe Biden paused federal leases after he took office, but ended the moratorium on Wednesday with lease sales in Montana, North Dakota, Nevada and Utah. Auctions for land in Colorado, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Wyoming would collectively open 140,000 acres of public land for leasing.
The lawsuit argues the Department of Interior and Bureau of Land Management aren’t upholding their responsibility under the Federal Land Policy and Management Act to prevent “permanent impairment” and “unnecessary or undue degradation” from oil and gas development on public lands, according to a release.
“In spite of this administration's climate commitments, the Department of Interior is choosing to resume oil and gas leasing,” Melissa Hornbein, senior attorney with the Western Environmental Law Center, said in the release. “The very least the BLM could do is acknowledge the connected nature of these six lease sales and their collective impact on federal lands and the earth's climate.”
Biden has been criticized before by environmental groups for approving oil and gas permits on public land – his administration approved 34% more permits in his first year than former president Donald Trump, according to the Center for Biological Diversity.
Energy production in Pennsylvania, though, isn't tied to federal leases. State leases matter more. The federal government owns much less land in the commonwealth than out West. Western states also produce more oil, while Pennsylvania’s energy boom has been driven by natural gas development.
North Dakota produced almost 394,000 barrels of crude oil in 2021, according to the Energy Information Administration. New Mexico produced 460,000 barrels and Colorado produced 144,000 barrels. Pennsylvania, however, only produced 6,400 barrels. Its energy strength comes from natural gas.
Despite the small impact in Pennsylvania, industry advocates in the commonwealth support the expansion of federal leases.
“At this critical time when demand is outpacing supply and geopolitical tension continues overseas, we should be encouraging the development of our domestic energy resources – not restricting access to the abundant, reliable energy needed here and around the world,” said Stephanie Catarino Wissman, executive director of the American Petroleum Institute’s Pennsylvania chapter. “Holding lease sales on federal lands and waters will likely help U.S. producers meet rising demand, restore certainty and encourage energy investment.”
API has advocated for lifting restrictions on federal lands for development, faster permitting processes, and quicker approvals for liquified natural gas projects.
Most of Pennsylvania’s natural gas production occurs on private lands, partially due to restrictions. Since 2015, Pennsylvania has had a moratorium for oil and gas leases on state land after Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf issued an executive order. That moratorium, however, left a loophole for state-owned streambeds, which has netted the state $45 million in revenue, as The Center Square previously reported.