(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania officials encouraged residents to begin wearing homemade masks when in public to help limit the spread of COVID-19 as the state’s death toll rises to 102.
“The only way to cut the growth of this virus is to act like we all have it,” Gov. Tom Wolf said during a news conference Friday afternoon. “Wearing a mask will help us cut down the possibility we might infect that innocent bystander.”
The Department of Health said residents should use homemade masks, bandannas and scarves when making essential trips. Doing so, Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said, will help prevent person-to-person transmission. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will likely extend similar advice nationwide in the coming days, she added.
“My mask protects you, and your mask protects me,” Levine said.
More than 8,400 residents tested positive for COVID-19 as of Friday, an increase of more than 1,400 cases from the day before. Levine said modeling that suggests the state’s cases would peak in July – or that it has stockpiled enough personal protective equipment, ventilators and critical care beds to withstand an onslaught of patients – are “just models.”
“The virus sets the timeline, not us,” she said. “The modeling is very positive that we will have adequate supplies for the surge … but the way to ensure that is the social distancing that the governor has been talking about.”
“There is one answer to the models and it doesn’t matter which model you use … it all comes down to ‘it depends,’” Wolf added. “It depends on what we do. If we stay at home, if we practice social distancing, if we actually nip this in the bud, the models show we will not exceed the capacity of the health care system.”
Wolf extended his stay-at-home order to the entire state Wednesday and closed schools and nonessential businesses indefinitely. He said he will reevaluate the mandate closer to its April 30 deadline.