(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania election officials who are thinking about waiting to begin processing absentee ballots until after polls close on Nov. 3 should reconsider, Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar said Friday.
The secretary urged counties to begin pre-canvasing ballots at 7 a.m. on Election Day as Pennsylvania’s role in determining the winner grows more pivotal.
“The outcome of Tuesday’s election could well depend on Pennsylvania,” she said. “It is vitally important that the more than 3 million ballots cast by mail here be counted as soon as possible. The country will be looking to Pennsylvania for accurate and timely results.”
News reports this week indicated that officials in Butler and Cumberland counties were planning to wait until Nov. 4 to begin counting absentee ballots.
In 2016, Trump became the first Republican to flip the state since 1988, defeating Hillary Clinton by fewer than 50,000 votes. Democratic challenger Joe Biden, a Scranton native, hopes to take the state back as part of a strategy to restore the “blue wall” of electoral votes in the Northeast and Midwest.
Boockvar said earlier this week the state’s results would be accurate, albeit delayed by post office backlogs and laws forbidding pre-canvasing of absentee ballots – of which more than 3 million have been requested ahead of Election Day. Nearly three quarters of those ballots have since been returned and await processing, Boockvar said.
Pre-canvassing – not allowed until 7 a.m. on Election Day under current laws – includes opening ballots, removing inner envelopes and scanning ballots. Results can be recorded beginning 8 p.m., after the polls close. Boockvar said public and private reimbursement still exists for the additional costs counties will bear for processing the large volume of mail-in ballots.
“We are directly reaching out to the counties to explain why it matters to get started with pre-canvassing on Election Day, even if they can only do part of it,” she said. “The overwhelming majority of counties are already planning to start pre-canvassing mail ballots the moment they can. I urge those few counties thinking about waiting until after the election to reconsider.”