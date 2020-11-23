(The Center Square) – The committee Pennsylvania legislators asked to audit the 2020 general election declined to do so on Monday, erecting a significant roadblock for House Republicans as they investigate claims of confusion and disenfranchisement at the polls.
The Legislative Budget and Finance Committee, in a rare move, decided against fulfilling the election audit as requested in House Resolution 1100, which passed the lower chamber on a vote of 112-90 last week.
The prime sponsor, Rep. Jesse Topper, R-Bradford, said he chose the LBFC and its bipartisan membership to review the ballot canvassing process to both verify the accuracy of the results and suggest ways to improve.
The audit would widen the scope of the traditional review the Department of State conducts after every election, Topper said.
The committee’s refusal to complete the review, however, left him “deeply disappointed,” as he chocked the defeat up to partisan pressure.
“An audit of the 2020 election would have set Pennsylvania on an accelerated path, allowing the Commonwealth to learn from any mistakes made during the most recent election cycle,” Topper said. “Sadly, that will not happen because partisan politics again prevailed over common sense and government transparency.”
Indeed, legislative Democrats and Gov. Tom Wolf rejected claims from Republican leaders in the House and Senate that court interference and conflicting guidance from the Department of State generated significant confusion on Election Day. Instead, they accused the majority party of creating the “chaos” by undermining the state’s election results with unsubstantiated claims of fraud.
"Interference by partisan legislators in Harrisburg is wrong. It creates chaos and confusion and should be rejected,” Wolf said Friday. “A reliable audit conducted by election experts is the best way for all Pennsylvanians to trust the results of this election.”
Wolf said the LBFC lacked the expertise and statutory authority to complete such an audit, calling any report they could release “incomplete, duplicative and unreliable.”
“Instead of the House Republicans interfering in an existing and trustworthy audit process, especially when they were on the ballot, they should allow the non-partisan experts to do their job,” he said. “That is the best way to ensure the public can have faith in the audit results.”
Despite the setback, The House State Government Committee will forge ahead with its probe into how state guidance on mail in ballot deadlines and ballot "curing" – a process in which some poll workers contacted residents with invalid ballots to come fill out provisional ones instead – impacted the canvassing process after the polls closed on Nov. 3. The committee released an interim report on the process on Monday.
“Our chamber will continue to pursue policies that protect and promote election integrity," House Speaker Bryan Cutler, R-Lancaster, said. "We still believe a complete audit is the best way to proceed and improve.”
Meanwhile, poll workers in four counties warned the Department of State they would be unable to certify their votes by the deadline set for Monday, according to a report from WITF. The vast majority of counties – representing 7.4 million of the more than 9 million registered voters across the state – will certify their results on time.
Current tallies show former Vice President Joe Biden leads President Donald Trump by about 81,000 votes.
Trump’s campaign appealed a federal court decision on Monday issued over the weekend dismissing one of several legal challenges mounted in the state alleging voter fraud. If the 3rd Circuit court in Philadelphia grants the appeal, election result certification could remain in limbo.