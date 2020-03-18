(The Center Square) – State gas taxes and fees in Pennsylvania amount to 58.7 cents per gallon, the second highest rate among the 50 states, according to an analysis by the website 24/7 Wall St.

As of January, the average price of a gallon of gasoline in Pennsylvania was $2.70. And the state’s gas tax as a share of the total cost of a gallon of gas stood at 21.7 percent.

In addition to state gas taxes – which can make up between 5 percent and more than 20 percent of the cost of gas – the federal government levies a tax of 18.4 cents per gallon, 24/7 Wall St. reported.

The analysis is based on data from the American Petroleum Institute, which advocates for the oil industry. As a rule, in states that place higher taxes on gasoline, registered vehicles are driven fewer miles annually, the study found.

The average cost of a gallon of gas nationwide in January was $2.50, well below the average price eight years ago, when gas cost $4 per gallon, according to 24/7 Wall St.

---

State Gas Taxes, From Lowest to Highest

RankStateState Gas Tax (Cents per Gallon)Average Gas Price per Gallon as of January 2020State Tax as % of Gas PriceMiles Traveled per Driver Annually
50Alaska14.4$2.984.8%10,237
49Missouri17.4$2.158.1%17,926
48Mississippi18.8$2.208.5%19,791
47New Mexico18.9$2.378.0%18,711
46Arizona19.0$2.826.7%12,516
45Oklahoma (tied)20.0$2.229.0%18,142
44Texas (tied)20.0$2.179.2%16,237
43Louisiana20.0$2.219.1%14,610
42Virginia22.0$2.309.6%14,393
41Colorado22.0$2.568.6%12,711
40South Carolina22.8$2.2210.3%14,769
39Delaware23.0$2.2410.3%12,943
38North Dakota23.0$2.449.4%17,558
37New Hampshire23.8$2.459.7%11,859
36Wyoming24.0$2.579.3%24,898
35Kansas24.0$2.2410.7%14,976
34Arkansas24.8$2.2311.1%17,095
33Kentucky26.0$2.3311.2%16,337
32Massachusetts26.5$2.5610.4%13,530
31Alabama27.2$2.2512.1%17,796
30Tennessee27.4$2.2712.1%14,997
29Minnesota28.6$2.3912.0%17,823
28South Dakota30.0$2.4112.5%15,224
27Maine30.0$2.5311.9%14,207
26Nebraska30.2$2.3912.7%14,768
25Iowa30.5$2.3013.3%14,725
24Vermont30.8$2.6311.7%13,005
23Utah31.1$2.6012.0%15,793
22Montana32.8$2.5213.0%15,752
21Wisconsin32.9$2.3713.9%15,364
20Idaho33.0$2.5812.8%14,139
19Nevada33.8$2.9711.4%14,278
18Georgia34.5$2.3414.7%18,337
17Rhode Island35.0$2.5513.7%10,580
16West Virginia35.7$2.4814.4%17,107
15North Carolina36.4$2.3315.6%16,130
14Maryland36.7$2.4115.2%13,561
13Oregon36.8$2.9712.4%12,573
12Ohio38.5$2.4315.9%14,251
11Connecticut40.1$2.6315.2%12,126
10New Jersey41.4$2.5716.1%12,225
9Michigan42.0$2.3717.7%14,314
8Florida42.3$2.4117.5%14,433
7New York45.0$2.6816.8%10,128
6Indiana46.6$2.3619.7%17,765
5Hawaii48.4$3.6613.2%11,479
4Washington49.4$3.1016.0%10,553
3Illinois53.7$2.6020.7%12,387
2Pennsylvania58.7$2.7021.7%11,356
1California60.6$3.5217.2%12,900

Source: 24/7 Wall St.

