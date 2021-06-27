(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania officials recently announced $8.2 million in funding to help COVID-19 impacted Pennsylvanians with partially completed degrees or credentials get necessary education and training needed for in-demand jobs.
Four Local Workforce Development Boards, including Lehigh Valley, Philadelphia, South Central and Three Rivers, were awarded Near Completer Demonstration Project grants by the Department of Labor & Industry to assist more than 1,000 job seekers displaced by COVID-19.
The projects will help participants expand their education and connect with high priority occupations that pay $15 per hour or more.
“Now more than ever, it’s imperative to take the skills and knowledge people have obtained through partially completed degrees and put them to good use in high-demand, better paying jobs,” Gov. Tom Wolf said in a news release. “These projects will make a direct investment in Pennsylvanians who are within one semester or less of completing their certificate or degree and help build a brighter future for these workers and their families.”