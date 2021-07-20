(The Center Square) – The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture recently announced $460,000 of funding under the Pennsylvania Farm Bill for eight projects designed to increase market opportunities and competitiveness for Pennsylvania’s specialty crops.
Specialty Crop Block Grants will fund projects aimed to enhance the competitiveness and sustainability of high priority crops that are not eligible under the federal specialty crop grant program through research to increase conservation and environmental outcomes, enhance food safety, develop new and improved seed varieties, or improve pest and disease control.
These high priority crops include hemp, hops, hardwoods, honey and barley, rye and wheat for distilling, brewing and malting.
"Increasing market access and competitiveness means investing in crops with high growth potential that otherwise may be overlooked," Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding said. "There is strength in our diversity, and we need to ensure growers – no matter size, scope or production – have every opportunity to succeed, strengthening both on-farm vitality and our commonwealth's economic impact."
The eight planned and funded projects are to be completed in Berks, Bradford, Centre, Indiana, Lancaster and McKean counties.