(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf said he will delay enforcement action on businesses unwilling to close amid the coronavirus pandemic for 48 hours as their waivers pile up.
"Due to the high volume of waiver requests, we are delaying enforcement of our order that non-life-sustaining businesses in Pennsylvania must close their physical locations to slow the spread of COVID-19,” Wolf tweeted Friday. “Businesses that were non-life-sustaining were ordered to close their physical locations on March 19, at 8:00 PM. This order stands, only the enforcement timing will change and become effective on Monday, March 23, at 8:00 AM.”
The administration rolled out the waiver process Friday after legislative Republicans and trade groups alike criticized the "confusing" list of more than 150 businesses ordered to close their doors indefinitely.
"If you feel we are not right, seek a waiver,” Wolf said, admitting implementation of COVID-19 mitigation strategies has been imperfect. “What we’re all trying to do is take this hand that we’ve been dealt and play it the best possible way in terms of trying to keep Pennsylvanians safe.”
Wolf’s shutdown order follows a week of escalating restrictions on public life as the number of diagnosed COVID-19 cases increases exponentially – doubling every two days, according to the Department of Health. As of Friday, one resident has died and 268 positive cases have been confirmed.
Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said about 10 percent of patients who test positive for COVID-19 are hospitalized. Nationwide, 20 percent of admitted virus patients are ages 20-44, she said.
"We expect things to get worse before they get better,” she said. “We are still seeing an exponential rise in cases across the country and in Pennsylvania.”