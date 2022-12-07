(The Center Square) – A county-level demolition fee to address blighted properties is set to become a permanent fixture in dozens of Pennsylvania counties.
While a sunset provision on the fee was removed in recent law, more remains to be done.
As detailed in a report from the Allegheny Institute for Public Policy, the removal of the sunset provision is a lost opportunity to evaluate what can be done with a county demolition fee.
“Having a sunset provision was good public policy to allow the General Assembly to determine if the stated goals of the demolition fee were met, hear from counties that had levied the fee – and compare them with ones that had not – to see if blighted properties were eradicated at a faster pace,” wrote Eric Montarti, research director at the Allegheny Institute. “If the legislative goals had been achieved, the fee could have been reauthorized. That check and balance is now gone.”
Of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties, 25 have adopted the fee, with Philadelphia being the most recent. More populous counties tended to have higher revenues. Allegheny County reported about $2 million from the fee between June 2021 and June 2022, completing seven demolitions in that time. Costs, though, were higher than anticipated.
The Allegheny ordinance estimated average demolition costs would be $10,000 to $12,000, the average cost in its annual report was closer to $52,000, the report noted. Counties with demolition fees submit annual reports to the state’s Department of Community and Economic Development.
Average costs might fall for the future: four of Allegheny’s seven demolitions were classified as emergencies, and the county predicted 100 to 200 could be demolished every year. If more nonemergency demolitions happen, costs might be more in line with original estimates.
Other nearby counties, such as Armstrong and Butler, had average costs closer to Allegheny’s initial estimate.
Blighted properties can be a drag on local governments, which must deal with public health and safety issues, and they can also lower neighboring property values.
The properties are also a fiscal drag. The Allegheny Institute report noted 88 of the structures on Allegheny’s demolition list were marked as “taxable” with an assessed value of almost $3 million, with tax collections being about $100,000. However, owners of 62 structures did not pay property taxes since 2019.
“It is very likely that if county taxes have gone unpaid so, too, have municipal and school taxes,” Montarti wrote. “That forces other taxpayers to pay for the public services that benefit the structures.”
Blighted properties have been a problem for urban and rural counties alike, as The Center Square has previously reported. State-level action has encouraged counties to adopt ordinances like the demolition fee to fund blight removal, as well as offer tax incentives for affordable housing, which could make blighted residential properties more appealing as candidates for rehabilitation or replacement.
While the demolition fee isn’t always a huge source of funding, it can be significant. Philadelphia County anticipates the fee will bring in $2.25 million in fiscal year 2023 to fund 90 demolitions, while York County expects almost $400,000 for 10 projects.