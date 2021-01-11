(The Center Square) – U.S. Rep Scott Perry, of Pennsylvania’s 10th congressional district, issued a one-word response to critics calling for his resignation in the wake of the attack on Capitol Hill.
“No,” he said in an official statement released from his office Monday evening.
Perry’s terse rebuttal comes after the congressman joined eight other Republican members of the Pennsylvania House delegation in objecting to the electoral college results that cemented President-elect Joe Biden’s win last week.
Lawmakers at the state and federal level say judicial and executive branch interference in Pennsylvania’s election law prompted a disparate application of the rules across the state, undermining the validity of the results that garnered Biden his 81,000 vote margin of victory.
“When Members of our PA General Assembly have concerns, it’s my DUTY to have concerns, too,” Perry tweeted Jan. 5. “The PA Senate has asked Congress to DELAY cert of EC to allow for due process in pursuit of election integrity in a key case before SCOTUS – I’m obliged to concur.”
Perry condemned the violence that erupted via Twitter after a mob stormed the Capitol on Wednesday, clashing with police and hunting down lawmakers who had barricaded themselves inside the Senate chamber, according to a report from The Associated Press.
“Today in DC should have been about meaningful debate, peaceful protest and the Rule of Law – not chaos and talks of coups,” he said. "I unequivocally condemn any violence and criminal acts taking place, and pray for a restoration of peace.”
But Perry and other GOP congressmen soon faced scorn from Democrats who said their support of the president’s “conspiracy theories” about election fraud contributed to the attack.
Outgoing state Auditor General Eugene DePasquale said in a tweet Thursday that Perry’s objection amounts to an attempt to overthrow the election. DePasquale lost to Perry in November’s general election by nearly 10 points.
“I’m embarrassed @RepScottPerry that you represent us in PA 10 and I’m sorry to the people of this district and the nation that I didn’t beat you,” he said.