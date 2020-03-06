Pennsylvania officials confirmed its first two presumptive cases of novel Coronavirus this week.
The two residents, in Wayne and Delaware counties, contracted COVID-19 while traveling both domestically and abroad and are self-quarantined in their homes, Gov. Tom Wolf said during a news conference Friday.
"We anticipated this very scenario and have been preparing for Pennsylvanians to become impacted by this virus," he said. "This is not the first rapidly spreading virus we have faced in our commonwealth and it will not be the last. We are prepared to mitigate the spread of this virus.”
The news comes just hours after officials in Bucks County closed five schools after learning an out-of-state guest who visited the district tested positive for the virus. Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said the closures remain unrelated to the two confirmed cases.
“Further spread of this virus throughout the nation will likely occur,” she said. “We encourage people to prepare for potential life disruptions. The same family emergency plans and kits that we use to prepare for flu or norovirus, and even snowstorms and floods, are important now. Pennsylvanians should continue to help stop the spread of viruses by washing your hands, covering coughs and sneezes, cleaning surfaces and staying home if you are sick.”
According to the Centers for Disease Control, the United States has reported 233 cases and 12 deaths from the coronavirus. Worldwide, nearly 100,000 people have been diagnosed and more than 3,300 have died.