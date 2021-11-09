(The Center Square) – Members of the Pennsylvania General Assembly’s State Government Committee advanced legislation to ban private funding for election operations and outreach, following several states that have already enacted similar measures.
The move was inspired by grants to local election offices provided by nonprofits controlled by Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg during the last election cycle that went overwhelmingly to Democratic leaning districts.
State Rep. Jim Struzzi, R-Indiana, told the committee at Monday's hearing that lawmakers discussed the issue during spring budget hearings, when he learned nonprofits including the Center for Tech and Civic Life, controlled by Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan, spent roughly $35 million on elections in 24 of the state’s 67 counties.
“I found that shocking. How could that be allowed? Surely that has to be illegal,” Struzzi said. “You’re talking about $35 million of private money coming into Pennsylvania to facilitate our elections.”
Struzzi said 81% of the funding went to five counties in highly Democratic districts.
“This bill very simply closes the door on what turns out to be significant private money that was not transparent,” said Rep. Eric Nelson, the bill’s sponsor.
Rep. Russ Diamond, R-Lebanon, said he was less concerned about private money coming in to help with elections than how it was distributed, alleging state officials gave early notice about the grants to counties that favor Democrats. Diamond said heavily Democratic counties received nearly $8.80 per voter, while the highest Republican county received $1.73.
“We now know both the governor’s office and the Department of State gave prior notice to specific counties,” he said.
The Center for Tech and Civic Life distributed grants to 2,500 election offices nationwide to fund a variety of work and equipment for the 2020 election, including protective gear for poll workers, public education campaigns on new voting methods, voting equipment, drop boxes and additional manpower, among other expenses.
In some states like Louisiana, officials ordered state election offices to turn down the grants, while other states like Georgia and Texas have passed new laws to require donations to be distributed by the secretary of state. Still others, including Arizona, Kansas and Iowa, have since banned the donations.
CTCL spokesman Ben LaBolt said the donations were intended to address challenges brought on by the pandemic, and the Zuckerbergs would prefer elections to remain publicly funded.
“When our nation’s election infrastructure faced unprecedented challenges last year due to the pandemic, Mark and Priscilla stepped up to close a funding gap and granted $350 million to the Center for Tech and Civic Life, a nonpartisan, 501 (c)(3) organization,” LaBolt said. “Mark made clear this was a unique effort to address the unprecedented challenge of the pandemic and his preference for elections to be publicly funded.”
Congressional Democrats requested $2 billion in the initial coronavirus aid bill last spring to cover additional election expenses during the pandemic but the approved legislation ultimately included $400 million.
Republicans have decried CTCL’s efforts to fill the gap because of both how the money was distributed and the organization’s ties to the New Organizing Institute, a group that provided data and training to liberal activists, the Associated Press reports.
Several Democrats on the Pennsylvania General Assembly’s State Government Committee defended the private funding in 2020, arguing their Republican colleagues created the need by not providing enough funds to properly execute the election.
“If Mark Zuckerberg is paying to educate voters, I’m all for that,” said Rep. Maureen Madden, D-Tobyhanna. “I’m also a no vote, but I would lean very strongly to find the ethical approach … to ensure money isn’t interfering in our elections.”
“The reason this money is needed at all is because the Republican majority has not funded these elections,” Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta, D-Philadelphia, told the committee. “This bill is really unnecessary if we do our job and fund our elections.”
The measure, House Bill 2044, was approved on a party line vote, 14-10.