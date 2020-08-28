(The Center Square) – Nearly 7,000 child care centers across Pennsylvania will split $117 million in CARES Act relief – the third such infusion of cash delivered by Gov. Tom Wolf since the pandemic began in March.
“Pennsylvania has made significant investments to preserve our child care sector to keep providers open and available to working families, but we know that child care providers remain vulnerable to the economic impacts of the COVID-19 crisis,” he said.
The latest investment caps off more than $220 million in federal relief given to centers in hopes of keeping their doors open throughout the pandemic. Some 200 facilities have closed their doors permanently and many more face the same fate, Wolf said, if state and federal lawmakers don’t bolster support.
“A strong child care industry is a requirement for a healthy economy,” Wolf said. “We must remember this as we move forward and continue support for child care providers as they care for young Pennsylvanians and allow parents to work so our communities and economy can thrive.”
He’s called on the Legislature to appropriate an additional $250 million from CARES Act funding to support school-aged child care programs, expand options in underserved areas and provides grants to facilities in low-income communities to better facilitate remote learning.
Department of Human Services Secretary Teresa Miller said the governor’s proposed investment would provide critical support to families “affected by these challenging times.”
“This public health emergency is not over, and there will be challenges ahead that providers will rise to because of their dedication to the families they serve,” she said. “Providers should not have to navigate these challenges alone, and we must support providers and working families in every way possible.”