(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania Auditor General Eugene DePasquale won the 10th Congressional District’s Democratic primary, setting the stage for a November showdown against U.S. Rep. Scott Perry.
Election analysts consider Perry’s seat one of the Republican party’s most vulnerable after he narrowly held it against Democratic challenger and political newcomer George Scott in 2018.
DePasquale assumed the role of auditor general in 2013 under then Republican Gov. Tom Corbett. He served two terms in the state House before his 2012 election to statewide office.
“Our team is ready to take on government dysfunction and ensure Washington actually works for all families, particularly when it comes to affordable healthcare, reviving and growing our economy, and tackling climate change, and I am confident that together we will be victorious in November,” DePasquale said Friday.
Perry, an accomplished Army veteran, was elected to Congress in 2013, but court-ordered redistricting nearly cost him his seat in the midterm elections. Democrats hope they can flip the seat come November in their bid to retain control of the U.S. House of Representatives.