(The Center Square) – As Pennsylvanians recover following Hurricane Ida, Attorney General Josh Shapiro issued a warning to homeowners about home repair and improvement scams and a reminder about their rights when interacting with home improvement contractors.
“As Pennsylvania rebuilds and recovers from the remnants of Hurricane Ida, scammers will try to take advantage of consumer panic to make a profit,” Shapiro said in a news release. "I’m asking Pennsylvania homeowners to report suspicious offers to my office."
Legitimate organizations, government agencies and contractors will not send Pennsylvanians unsolicited offers or ask for large sums of money, and they will provide written estimates and contracts before entering into agreements.
Under Pennsylvania’s Home Improvement Consumer Protection Act, homeowners have rights when dealing with contractors. Homeowners can rescind an improvement contract without penalty within three business days of the signing date and a contractor cannot demand any payment before the contract is signed. A contractor must prove a copy of the contract free of charge.