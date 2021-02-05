(The Center Square) – Gov. Tom Wolf signed a $912 million COVID-19 relief bill Friday that looks to send aid to restaurants, renters and schools.
Senate Bill 109 transfers $145 million from the Workers’ Compensation Security Fund to fund grants worth up to $50,000 for restaurants, bars and hotels with fewer than 300 employees. Another $569.8 million will supplement rental and utility assistance while the remaining $197 million will funnel into schools unable to access federal relief money.
“The impact of COVID-19 on our economy, educational institutions and families will be felt for months and years to come,” House Speaker Bryan Cutler, R-Lancaster, said. “The funding provided from this package will provide much-needed assistance, but the focus must remain on expanding vaccine access and defeating this virus once and for all.”
Wolf thanked the legislature for appropriating the Workers Compensation funds he first transferred in December.
“Business owners and employees have worked hard to protect their customers and their communities during this pandemic,” he said. “But the pandemic has been hard on businesses, and they need and deserve our support.
"We need to get this money into the hands of the Pennsylvania business owners who need it as fast as possible," he concluded.
Chuck Moran, executive director of the Pennsylvania Licensed Beverage and Tavern Association, said the bill is a good start, but lawmakers must do more to help the industry when the grant program is exhausted – like discounting state liquor bulk orders for establishments and taking less from their sales tax or tavern gaming revenues.
“We are still in the survival phase,” he said. “Financially, locally-owned establishments and their employees have suffered tremendously.”
The restaurant industry employs more than 500,000 residents statewide, though federal data shows that number shrank 29.4 percent over the course of 2020.
Moran said the association’s average member employs 16 staff and has laid off as many as 13 workers at different points over the last year. Continued regulations on alcohol sales – from early last-calls to reduced capacity limits to mandated food purchases to a ban on bar top seating – further strain owners trying to stay open.