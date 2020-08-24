(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania will seek federal disaster relief funds to boost unemployment compensation – a temporary measure Gov. Tom Wolf blasted as “convoluted” and a “failure” of both the president and GOP leaders.
“By failing to put out of work Americans first and extending the extra $600 per week federal benefit that ended in July, Congressional Republicans are forcing our hand to apply for these funds,” he said Friday. “The president’s convoluted, short-term program, which will likely only provide payments for five or six weeks, will pay those who are eligible only half as much as before and will make 30,000 Pennsylvanians ineligible to continue receiving an additional weekly benefit.”
The Lost Wages Assistance grant – signed into existence by President Donald Trump’s Aug. 8 executive order – allocates $44 billion from the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Disaster Relief Fund to boost jobless compensation an additional $300 a week – this, after Congress allowed the $600 benefit to expire on July 31 with no compromise in sight.
“There is still time for Congressional Republicans to pass a good and practical solution that simply extends the extra weekly benefit, and I urge them to act now,” Wolf said. “As I have said before and will continue to say, the extra $600 per week was the lifeline Pennsylvania families needed to get by. They deserve better.”
The news comes as Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate climbed to 13.7 percent in July. Some 88,000 residents are currently looking for work, according to the Department of Labor and Industry. The state has so far recovered nearly half of the non-farm jobs lost in March and April due to the pandemic, though the biggest losses remain in leisure & hospitality, with nearly 168,000 jobs lost.