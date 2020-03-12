(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf announced “decisive” social distancing policies Thursday for all residents as the novel coronavirus outbreak spreads into new counties.
“We’ve watched as other states, other countries have struggled to control this virus, and we’ve learned from their efforts,” he told reporters during an afternoon news conference. “These are far less draconian than what we may have to do in the future if we don’t act now.”
Wolf instructed the closure of all public schools and day care centers at the outbreak’s epicenter in Montgomery County, where more than half of the state’s 22 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed. He also recommended nonessential retail stores in the county shut down and urged residents across the state to avoid large public gatherings and recreational facilities like gyms, movie theaters and malls. The measures will last for two weeks, Wolf said, though guidance may change as the situation evolves.
“While people are free to travel, I ask that everyone refrain from nonessential travel,” he said. “We all need to do our part to help stop the spread of the coronavirus. The time to do this is now. We cannot wait.”
The news comes hours after Wolf announced temporary leave policies for state workers under quarantine and instructed employees to avoid travel and consider remote working conditions when possible.
“The goal is to keep Pennsylvanians safe,” Wolf said. “By taking decisive action and mitigating, we are moving beyond trying to contain it. We look at what’s happening around the world, and I think if there’s any regret they have, it's that before they went to draconian measures, they didn’t do anything.”
Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said the state has tested 219 residents so far, with 116 returning negative results. Of the 22 positive tests identified, more than half of the cases exist in Montgomery County, including four confirmed as of Thursday morning. A fifth patient has been identified, for the first time, in Northampton County. Some 81 test results are still pending.
“We have not yet seen sustained community spread,” Levine said. “But the cat is already out of the bag. We want to try to prevent that. That’s why we are taking these mitigation efforts.”