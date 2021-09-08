(The Center Square) – A group of Eastern states, including Pennsylvania, are pushing for U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack to provide $737 million in funding for the proposed Chesapeake Bay Resilient Farms Initiative.
The initiative, proposed by the Chesapeake Bay Commission, is intended to support sustainable agriculture practices that reduce nitrogen output, improve water quality, and decrease the negative impacts of climate change on agriculture. Under the initiative, agricultural efforts in the six Chesapeake Bay watershed states would be supported for the next 10 years.
According to a news release from the Wolf administration, the proposal is based on the Mississippi River Basin Initiative, a similar effort funded by the USDA.
Pennsylvania joined with Delaware, Maryland, New York, Virginia and West Virginia – all states in the Chesapeake Bay watershed – to send a letter from the states' agriculture secretaries to Vilsack urging that his department move forward with the initiative.
In the letter, the officials promised to work with the USDA to find the necessary $737 million through Congress.
"Importantly, we are seeking CRFI funding from new sources," the agriculture secretaries wrote. "We seek to work with you and our congressional delegations to find new funding."
Pennsylvania Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding, in the news release, highlighted the potential for changes in the ag sector to make a significant contribution to decreasing climate change.
“In agriculture, we not only have the responsibility to harvest food to feed the world, but we have the opportunity to harvest carbon and make a real impact on the climate of the world we leave for the next generation,” Redding said. “This plan makes implementing conservation practices realistic for our farmers through voluntary cost-share programs that help us to achieve our co-equal restoration goals.”
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf also threw his support behind the proposal, saying that it was essential to ensure that agriculture states like his own can weather the effects of climate change.
“Last week, we all saw the devastating and deadly impacts of climate change as Hurricane Ida swept across our nation, leaving it’s mark not only on the hurricane-prone states to the south, but also Pennsylvania, New York, and New Jersey,” said Wolf in the news release. “As we rebuild, we need to rethink how we can all do our part to mitigate against climate change. Pennsylvania agriculture has stepped up to the challenge and has a plan, farmers are waiting to jump into action. We just need support, as was provided to the Mississippi River Basin, to get moving.”