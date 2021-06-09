(The Center Square) – Officials from the Pennsylvania Department of Health say that the state's coronavirus vaccination efforts are continuing to outpace most of the nation.
As of Tuesday, Pennsylvania was fifth among the U.S. states for total vaccine doses administered. About 59.6% of the entire population has received at least one dose, which stands ninth in the nation.
Of 754 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Tuesday, 173 were in intensive care units. Most patients that are hospitalized are over 65 and most deaths have occurred in patients over 65.
The percentage of COVID-19 cases in individuals ages 0 to 49 years old is rising. From January 2021 to June 7, the percent of cases to date for ages 25 49 increased to 38.3%.
Statewide, a total of 27,395 deaths attributed to COVID-19 and 1,206,439 cases of coronavirus have been reported as of June 8.