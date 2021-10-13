(The Center Square) – The Pennsylvania Department of Human Services recently announced that it is partnering with WellSpan Health and the office of state Rep. Carol Hill-Evans, D-York, to focus on an initiative aimed at improving maternal health.
WellSpan York and 16 other hospitals are participating in an enhanced screening process, follow-up, and use of treatment to improve identification and care for patients experiencing perinatal depression during or after pregnancy.
The framework for the screening process was established by Pennsylvania’s Perinatal Quality Collaborative, a partnership led by DHS and the Jewish Healthcare Foundation.
“When one of our patients at WellSpan Health screens positive for this depression, we immediately engage the resources of our WellSpan Philhaven mental health experts to get them what they need to address these symptoms,” WellSpan Vice President Megan Lecas said in a news release. “We owe it to these moms and moms-to-be to keep them a healthy step ahead.”