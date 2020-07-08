(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro said Wednesday his office will continue challenging a Trump administration rule that grants employers broad exemptions from providing health plans with access to contraceptives.
“We now return to the lower courts to address whether the exemptions are arbitrary and capricious,” he said. “This fight is not over.”
In 2017, President Donald Trump rolled back an Affordable Care Act mandate that required employer-sponsored health care plans to cover birth control with no co-payments. The original law exempted churches and synagogues, but the current administration’s new rule widened the scope to include religious nonprofits, universities, hospitals and some for-profit companies with “moral objections.”
Shapiro filed suit in the U.S. District Court of Philadelphia later that same year, following the lead of attorneys general in California, Massachusetts and Washington. In January 2019, U.S. District Judge Wendy Beetlestone issued a temporary injunction on the order, noting that it would cut 127,000 women off from accessing no-cost contraceptives.
The Trump administration appealed the ruling and the Supreme Court’s 7-2 decision in Little Sisters of the Poor v. Pennsylvania issued Wednesday punts the argument back to Beetlestone’s court, lifting the nationwide temporary injunction on the regulation.
"We hold that the [Trump administration] had the authority to provide exemptions from the regulatory contraceptive requirements for employers with religious and conscientious objections," Justice Clarence Thomas wrote for the majority.
The Little Sisters of the Poor objected to the mandate on the grounds that it included access to abortion-inducing drugs. The nation’s highest court has upheld their exemption multiple times over the last decade, though ongoing legal challenges – including Shapiro’s suit – have continued the debate.
“Almost a decade ago, our ministry was threatened by the contraceptive mandate – a federal government regulation under the Affordable Care Act (ObamaCare) that ordered us to provide abortion-inducing drugs in our health plans or face tens of millions of dollars in fines,” said Sister Loraine Marie Maguire, mother provincial of the Little Sisters of the Poor, in an op-ed for Fox News in May. “This would be a death sentence for our ministry.”
“We cannot hold the hands of the dying elderly while at the same time facilitating the ending of pre-born life,” she continued. “Our faith will not allow it.”
Shapiro said although the decision left him disappointed, he’s pleased that it’s not the end of the battle. He clarified that his legal challenge isn’t about forcing religious groups to provide contraceptives – as the law already exempts them – but rather opposing an “overly broad rule that allows the personal beliefs of CEOs to dictate women’s guaranteed access to contraceptive medicine.”
“Nobody should get in between a woman and her doctor,” he said. “No employer should deny their employees medicine based only on the employer’s personal beliefs. No worker should worry about how they’ll pay for their prescriptions or whether the next doctor’s visit will be covered.”