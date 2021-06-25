(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania officials announced recently the preservation 2,305 acres on 30 farms over 19 counties through the state's Farmland Preservation Program.
The Department of Agriculture spent $5.1 million through the program for farmers to guarantee that their lands will continue to be used for agricultural purposes. The program protects farmland from residential, commercial and industrial development. The 30 farms that were preserved include crop, livestock, Christmas tree and poultry operations.
The preserved farms are located in Allegheny, Beaver, Berks, Butler, Centre, Chester, Dauphin, Cumberland, Erie, Franklin, Huntingdon, Indiana, Lancaster, Lehigh, Lycoming, Montgomery, Northampton, Washington and Westmoreland counties.
"Each acre of preserved Pennsylvania farmland is an investment in the future," Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding said in a news release. "When farmers commit to land preservation, they are assuring a resilient food system for tomorrow because their acres will always be available to produce food. These farmers have resisted pressure to sell to developers and deserve our thanks for thinking of future generations. It is generous farmers like these who have made Pennsylvania the leading state for farmland preservation."