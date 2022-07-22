(The Center Square) – The next plan for viable long-term funding to support Pennsylvania’s highways and bridges may be twofold: a tax on delivered goods and a road use fee on traditional and electric vehicles.
After a state court killed the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s plan to toll nine bridges across the state, as The Center Square previously reported, other solutions are being tossed around to replace the state’s gas tax.
The tax, which along with the federal gas tax supplies roughly 75% of PennDOT’s revenue, is expected to decline as vehicles get more fuel-efficient and the electric vehicle market expands.
“We’ve been sounding the alarm for years that the gas tax is an unreliable way to fund transportation, and we continue to welcome conversations with the General Assembly about these or other solutions that would allow us to phase out the gas tax and support Pennsylvania's infrastructure for the long term,” PennDOT Press Secretary Alexis Campbell said.
Campbell noted that plans are in flux, so policies and recommendations could change. The ideas come from a 2021 Transportation Options Revenue Commission report, commissioned by Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf.
“A potential goods delivery fee – a flat fee imposed on the purchaser for the shipment of goods – was an idea that intrigued many on the TROC,” Campbell said. “The way that we shop now is different than it was even a decade ago, and the pandemic only made it more clear. We depend on products being delivered to our homes and businesses more than ever before, and this means increased freight traffic on our roadways.”
About 555 million packages were shipped in Pennsylvania in 2019, and 721 million in 2020.
“Increased freight traffic of course means increased wear and tear on our infrastructure,” Campbell said. “TROC found that a reasonable fee of $1 per shipment with an end point in Pennsylvania could raise $780 million for transportation in its first year. And because these deliveries impact both the state and local networks, these funds could help local municipalities with their roadways as well.”
PennDOT cannot unilaterally create the policy; the General Assembly would have to approve a package tax.
The revenue from a package tax would be significant if it lives up to estimates. A similar proposal that passed in Colorado, however, has stirred up opposition from businesses due to the requirement of businesses to collect the fee.
The state gas tax also collects significantly more revenue than a package tax. In 2021, Pennsylvania collected about $2.5 billion from the gas tax, according to the Independent Fiscal Office. As it stands, the average state gas tax burden has increased by almost 60% from 2013 to 2018, as The Center Square previously reported. The average burden is about $300.
With the rise of electric vehicles, PennDOT sees a mileage-based user fee as an alternative to using a gas tax.
“We’d like to move toward a Road Use Fee pilot program for drivers of electric or plug-in hybrid vehicles,” Campbell said. PennDOT sees such a fee as “the ultimate long-term funding solution” to replace the gas tax.
While the user fee wouldn’t raise revenue until five years after it would be implemented, according to the TROC report, the 8.1 cents-per-mile fee on all miles a driver travels in Pennsylvania would generate $8.9 billion in revenue annually, allowing the state to phase out the gas tax. A pilot user fee on electric vehicles would aim to collect $2 million and adjust the fee’s rate accordingly.
The details are likely to change, but at least one of PennDOT’s priorities align with a Republican vision of reform. The DRIVE SMART Act, proposed by Sen. Wayne Langerholc, R-Clearfield and chairman of the Senate Transportation Committee, suggests a five-year pilot program for electric vehicles to pay a user fee of either 3 cents-per-mile or an annual fee of $400.