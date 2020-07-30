(The Center Square) – Vice President Mike Pence painted a grim picture of public safety in “Joe Biden’s America” as he touted President Donald Trump’s commitment to law enforcement at a campaign stop near Pittsburgh on Thursday.
“The truth is, you won’t be safe in Joe Biden’s America,” he said during a Cops for Trump rally in Greensburg. “When Democrats call for defunding police, remember what’s at stake – law and order, safety and the peace of mind that you and your family and your children have every right to enjoy as citizens of the greatest nation on Earth.”
In a 30-minute speech, Pence railed against Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, and “the radical left” over their progressive agenda to reduce law enforcement funding.
“Where President trump has supported the men and women of law enforcement from day one, Joe Biden and the radical left say we have to choose between supporting the police and supporting all the families in the community,” he said. “But the American people know we don’t have to choose between supporting law enforcement or supporting our African American neighbors. We can do both. We have done both. And we will keep doing both for four more years.”
Pence’s visit comes amid a fresh batch of statewide polls showing Biden with as much as a nine-point lead over Trump. The president’s campaign, in recent weeks, has turned toward a message of “law and order,” especially as civil unrest across the nation’s major cities continues.
In a statement to The Associated Press, Biden’s campaign shrugged off Pence’s visit as an irresponsible photo-op that ignored the stress, grief and anxiety faced by residents as the COVID-19 pandemic resurges across the state.