(The Center Square) – A follow-up hearing from the Senate State Government Committee on restricting third-party funding for elections highlighted the partisan divide on state election law and the relevant metrics for judging spending.
In an April 5 hearing, county and state election officials and a journalist testified on outside money and election integrity, but limited time meant that senators could not ask questions.
Democrats defended the outside funding as necessary to safely carry out elections with new rules implemented during a pandemic.
Sen. Sharif Street, D-Philadelphia, noted that county commissioners were doing what they thought responsible during a pandemic in running elections and receiving grants for needed funding.
“What I think was happening is that counties were reaching out to [the Department of State] to talk about how to execute the system ... and some county commissioners were under tremendous pressure to figure out how to make the new Act 77 work,” Street said, referring to the election law that allowed voting by mail.
Pennsylvania received about $22 million in outside funds from Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, part of a nationwide funding campaign during the 2020 election. Not all counties received the same amount, but the Department of State argued it was not due to bias.
“It was an equal-opportunity grant…there’s a difference between equal and equitable,” Acting Secretary of the Commonwealth Leigh Chapman said. “Each county based on population shouldn’t receive the same amount of funds.”
Republicans argued that the funds were less focused on ensuring elections were run effectively.
“We want to prevent partisan ‘get out the vote’ efforts funded by dark money, embedded in county boards of election,” said Sen. David Argall, R-Berks/Schuylkill. “We need to find a way to rebuild trust in the process.”
Sens. Kristin Phillips-Hill, R-York, and Cris Dush, R-Wellsboro, noted that the effort to reach voters in their counties to inform them of the process was minimal and some Democratic counties had more funding to reach voters.