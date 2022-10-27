(The Center Square) – The latest update from the Independent Fiscal Office brought some welcome news that showed economic indicators were trending in a positive direction, but also warned of the risk of recession.
In its monthly economic update for October, the IFO raised its concerns: “The latest poll of economic forecasters projects a 60% probability for a U.S. economic recession within the next year, up 10 percentage points from the month prior.”
While experts see a real risk, the Pennsylvania economy offered some positive news. Payroll employment increased by 12,000 jobs compared to August and remains above the average prior to COVID-19. The average new weekly claims for unemployment compensation also fell to 6,000 in September, “a state record low for as far back as data are available (1986) and below the pre-COVID average,” the report noted.
Not all news was good news, however. The labor force participation rate “remains stagnant at 61.7% for a fifth consecutive month and remains well below the prepandemic average (62.8%),” the report noted.
“If monthly payroll job gains continue, then that would be a strong indicator that the economy has likely not entered into recession,” the report said. “The same is true for job openings. If the level remains relatively close to pre-COVID levels, then that is an indicator of slower, stable growth.”
Nationally, the latest GDP numbers were interpreted as “great news” by Bloomberg, as third quarter GDP growth was 2.6% after a 0.6% decline in the second quarter.
While a recession doesn’t look imminent, at least, the IFO noted that “the Pennsylvania labor market remains extraordinarily tight,” and the unemployment rate fell to 4.1% (seasonally adjusted) in September, the lowest rate since 1976, when the state published data.
In a tight market, workers stand to benefit, the report said. It read, “The very tight labor market, low labor force participation rate and contracting demographics will continue to apply upward pressure on wage growth and economy wide inflation.”