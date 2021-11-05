FILE PA vaccines kids

Acting Health Secretary Alison Beam meets with a child preparing to receive her COVID-19 vaccination at the Pediatrics of Northeastern Pennsylvania office in Scranton.

(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania officials said this week COVID-19 vaccines for kids won’t face the same supply challenges seen with the initial rollout earlier this year.

“We had to struggle very much with distribution in the beginning of this vaccine,” state Rep. Bridget Kosierowski, D-Taylor, said during a Wednesday news conference in Scranton. “We won’t have to struggle with that now.” 

Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam said providers will receive 414,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine by week’s end for children age 5 through 11. She called it a “big step toward moving past the pandemic.”

“To fellow parents I say – if you have a child between 5 and 11, get them vaccinated and give your child the power to safely learn, play and be a kid,” she said. 

Some providers began offering shots within 48 hours of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s emergency use authorization approval. About 890,000 children across 66 counties now qualify, though the figure does not include Philadelphia, which runs its own program.

