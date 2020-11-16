(The Center Square) – Gov. Tom Wolf announced no new regulations, yet, after participating in an emergency summit over the weekend with four other northeastern states as COVID-19 cases spike across the region.
Wolf attended a virtual meeting on Saturday hosted by New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo that included New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont and Delaware Gov. John Carney. The leaders discussed ways to combat the fall resurgence of the virus, months after entering into a regional coalition that coordinated on restrictions, testing and PPE.
Murphy took to his Twitter account following the meeting to say “together, we will follow the science, keep our region safe, and save lives."
A spokesperson for Wolf did not immediately respond to request for comment on the meeting, but the administration has been reluctant to enact statewide economic and travel restrictions as it did when the virus first emerged in the spring.
Gordon Denlinger, state director of the National Federation of Independent Business’s Pennsylvania chapter, worried about the impact a regional approach could have on the state’s small businesses, particularly those located in areas with less community spread.
“The health crisis and related economic damage that further restrictions will cause must be very carefully considered,” he said. "Overreaching executive orders that result in small business failures also destroy lives.”
Denlinger said the state’s “very restrictive approach” forced thousands of businesses to close forever. A more targeted approach at the local level – similar to a concept pushed by the Republican majorities in the General Assembly – would better address the issue, he said.
“As Governor Wolf is interacting with this group of Northeastern governors, we strongly encourage him to put both the health and economic challenges of our state’s citizens far ahead of the regional aims of neighboring governors,” Denlinger said. “Pennsylvania’s approach should be not be decided in Albany or Trenton.”